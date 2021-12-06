NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.8 percent in late Nov

Monday, 06 December 2021 11:02:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In late November (November 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 35.7/mt ($5.6/mt) or 0.8 percent to RMB 4,667.1/mt ($732.7/mt), compared to prices in mid-November (November 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average price of wire rod rose by 0.4 percent, while the average prices of medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angels decreased by 1.4 percent, 1.5 percent, 2.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-November.