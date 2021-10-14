NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 3.8 percent in early October

Thursday, 14 October 2021 14:18:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early October (October 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 215.5/mt ($33.3/mt) or 3.8 percent to RMB 5,900.4/mt ($913.4/mt), compared to prices in late September (September 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angels increased by 3.1 percent, 2.2 percent, 1.7 percent, 1.2 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, all compared to late September.