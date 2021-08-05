NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.5 percent in late July

Thursday, 05 August 2021 11:42:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In late July (July 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 130.5/mt ($20.2/mt) or 2.5 percent to RMB 5,322.8/mt ($823.2/mt), compared to prices in mid-July (July 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles increased by 2.4 percent, 1.6 percent, 1.2 percent, 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-July.