NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.5 percent in early April

Friday, 15 April 2022 11:20:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early April (April 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar rose by RMB 123/mt ($19.3/mt) or 2.5 percent to RMB 5,021.6/mt ($785.9/mt), compared to prices in late March (March 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angels increased by 2.4 percent, 1.5 percent, 1.6 percent, 1.8 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, all compared to late March (March 21-31).

$1 = RMB 6.3896


