NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.1 percent in early Sept

Tuesday, 14 September 2021

In early September (September 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 110.9/mt ($17.2/mt) or 2.1 percent to RMB 5,278.8/mt ($818.4/mt), compared to prices in late August (August 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC), medium plate, seamless steel pipes and angels increased by 1.8 percent, 0.8 percent, 1.0 percent, 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, all compared to late August.

$1 = RMB 6.45