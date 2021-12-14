﻿
English
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.1 percent in early Dec

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 13:48:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early December (December 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 51.9/mt ($8.15/mt) or 1.1 percent to RMB 4,719/mt ($741/mt), compared to prices in late November (November 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate and hot rolled coil (HRC) rose by 0.8 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, while the average prices of seamless steel pipes and angels decreased by 0.7 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, all compared to late November.


