NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.0 percent in early June

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 10:05:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early June (June 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 48.3/mt ($7.2/mt) or 1.0 percent to RMB 4,721.4/mt ($699.5/mt), compared to prices in late May (May 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on June 14.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate and hot rolled coil (HRC) rose by 1.2 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent, while the average prices of seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, all compared to late May (May 21-31).

$1 = RMB 6.7482


