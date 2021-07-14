﻿
English
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.9 percent in early July

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 12:24:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early July (July 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 45.7/mt ($7.05/mt) or 0.9 percent to RMB 4,929.6/mt ($761/mt), compared to prices in late June (June 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles increased by 0.4 percent, 1.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, though prices of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to late June.

$1 = RMB 6.4806

 


