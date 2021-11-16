﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 8.3 percent in early November

Tuesday, 16 November 2021
       

In early November (November 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 447.9/mt ($70/mt), decreasing by 8.3 percent, to RMB 4,923.8/mt ($770.5/mt), compared to prices in late October (October 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angels decreased by 8.3 percent, 4.6 percent, 7.4 percent, 2.7 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively, all compared to late October.

$1 = RMB 6.3924


