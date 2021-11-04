﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 6.7 percent in late Oct

Thursday, 04 November 2021
       

In late October (October 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 384.1/mt ($60/mt) or 6.7 percent to RMB 5,371.7/mt ($839/mt), compared to prices in mid-October (October 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angels decreased by 6.5 percent, 1.9 percent, 3.9 percent, 0.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-October.

$1 = RMB 6.3943


