NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.7 percent in early August

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 11:32:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early August (August 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 92.2/mt ($14.2/mt) or 1.7 percent to RMB 5,230.6/mt ($808.4/mt), compared to prices in late July (July 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, prices of wire rod and hot rolled coil (HRC) decreased by 1.7 percent and 1.2 percent, though prices of medium plate and seamless steel pipes rose by 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, while prices of angels remained stable, all compared to late July.

$1 = RMB 6.4765


