NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.4 percent in early Jan

Monday, 17 January 2022 12:17:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early January (January 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 65.7/mt ($10.3/mt) or 1.4 percent to RMB 4,641.4/mt ($730/mt), compared to prices in late December (December 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles declined by 1.6 percent, 1.2 percent, 0.2 percent, 1.0 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, all compared to late December.