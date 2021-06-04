﻿
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 13.6 percent in late May

Friday, 04 June 2021
       

In late May (May 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 172.8/mt ($27/mt) or 13.6 percent to RMB 5,058.6/mt ($789/mt), compared to prices in mid-May (May 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles declined by 13.2 percent, 12.0 percent, 13.1 percent, 5.7 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-May. 


