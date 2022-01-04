NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.0 percent in late Dec

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 11:49:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In late December (December 21-30) last year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 48.9/mt ($7.7/mt) or 1.0 percent to RMB 4,707.1/mt ($739/mt), compared to prices in mid-December (December 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate and hot rolled coil (HRC) declined by 1.0 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, while the average prices of seamless steel pipes and angles remained stable, all compared to mid-December.