﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.9 percent in mid-February

Monday, 28 February 2022 12:13:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-February (February 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar declined by RMB 44.5/mt ($7.0/mt) or 0.9 percent to RMB 4,827.2/mt ($761.4/mt), compared to prices in early February (February 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angels decreased by 0.1 percent, 0.4 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the price of seamless steel pipes rose by 1.5 percent, all compared to early February.


Tags: rebar  hrc  Far East  longs  flats  China  steelmaking  tubular  wire rod  plate  pipe  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

25 Feb

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly last week
24 Feb

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 14.8% in mid-Feb
23 Feb

Angang Group to overhaul 1,780 mm HR line on Feb 22-Mar 8
21 Feb

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week
15 Feb

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 28.3% in early Feb