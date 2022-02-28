NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.9 percent in mid-February

Monday, 28 February 2022 12:13:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In mid-February (February 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar declined by RMB 44.5/mt ($7.0/mt) or 0.9 percent to RMB 4,827.2/mt ($761.4/mt), compared to prices in early February (February 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angels decreased by 0.1 percent, 0.4 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the price of seamless steel pipes rose by 1.5 percent, all compared to early February.