NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.8 percent in mid-March

Thursday, 24 March 2022 11:12:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-March (March 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 37.8/mt ($5.9/mt) or 0.8 percent to RMB 4,809.8/mt ($755.8/mt), compared to prices in early March (March 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), and angles decreased by 0.5 percent, 0.9 percent, 1.3 percent, and 0.7 percent, respectively, though the average price of seamless steel pipes rose by 1.0 percent, all compared to early March (March 1-10).

$1 = RMB 6.364


