NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in late April

Friday, 06 May 2022 10:38:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In late April (April 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 19.5/mt ($2.9/mt) or 0.4 percent to RMB 4,972.9/mt ($750/mt), compared to prices in mid-April (April 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles decreased by 0.4 percent, 0.7 percent, 1.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to mid-April (April 11-20).

$1 = RMB 6.6332