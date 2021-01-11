﻿
Motor vehicles in China up 6.9% to 370 million units by end of 2020

Monday, 11 January 2021 17:33:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has announced that the total number of motor vehicles amounted to 372 million units, including 281 million passenger cars, as of the end of 2020.

At the end of 2019, the total number of motor vehicles amounted to 348 million units, including 260 million passenger cars. This means that the total number of motor vehicles in China increased by 6.9 percent in 2020.

In particular, 33.28 million motor vehicles were newly registered in China in 2020, versus 25.78 million units in 2019, rising by 29 percent.

 


