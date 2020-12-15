MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up last week

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 11:57:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during last week (December 7-15) the overall average finished steel price in China moved up slightly.

In the given week, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, common steel plate, welded steel pipe and steel channel increased by 1.7 percent, 1.4 percent, 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, week on week.

On December 1, Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, kept its offer prices for high-speed wire rod, bar-in-coil and rebar stable for December 11-20. All prices are on ex-works basis.