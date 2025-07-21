MMK’s crude steel output down 18.2% in H1 2025

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has released its operational results for the second quarter and first half of this year.
Accordingly, in the given quarter, the company’s crude steel output totaled 2.62 million mt, increasing by 1.8 percent quarter on quarter, while its pig iron production rose by 8.8 percent compared to the previous quarter to 2.37 million mt, due to the completion of major repairs of blast furnace No. 6. In the second quarter, MMK’s steel sales totaled 2.49 million mt, up by 2.7 percent quarter on quarter mainly due to growth in sales of hot rolled products. On the other hand, the company’s premium product sales amounted to 992,000 mt, down two percent quarter on quarter on weaker demand from the pipe industry.
Meanwhile, in the first half, the company’s crude steel output came to 5.19 million, falling by 18.2 percent year on year, while its pig iron production moved down by 8.8 percent year on year to 4.56 million mt, reflecting a larger volume of major repairs in the blast furnace process compared to last year. In the January-June period of the current year, MMK’s steel sales amounted to 4.92 million mt, down 14.9 percent compared to the same period of 2024. The sales of premium products decreased by 18.1 percent to 2 million mt, due to a decrease in sales of coated rolled products and thick plates.