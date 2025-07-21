MMK’s crude steel output down 18.2% in H1 2025

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has released its operational results for the second quarter and first half of this year.

Accordingly, in the given quarter, the company’s crude steel output totaled 2.62 million mt, increasing by 1.8 percent quarter on quarter, while its pig iron production rose by 8.8 percent compared to the previous quarter to 2.37 million mt, due to the completion of major repairs of blast furnace No. 6. In the second quarter, MMK ’s steel sales totaled 2.49 million mt, up by 2.7 percent quarter on quarter mainly due to growth in sales of hot rolled products. On the other hand, the company’s premium product sales amounted to 992,000 mt, down two percent quarter on quarter on weaker demand from the pipe industry.