Mexico to impose “mirror measures” on the US if it applies tariffs on steel

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 22:43:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

If the recent request of US senators who requested to re-impose tariffs on Mexican steel imports is successful, the Mexican government will apply similar measures, according to an article in the newspaper Milenio, citing Juan Antonio Reboulen Bernal, spokesman for the National Chamber of the Iron Industry and of Steel (Canacero).

"It is not in anyone's interest to impose mirror (reciprocal) measures, but if this progresses, Mexico would have the right to impose them," said Reboulen, who is also Director of Corporate Affairs and International Trade at the steel company Deacero, one of the largest companies in the country.

The spokesman spoke after US Democratic and Republican senators asked Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Trade Representative Katherine Tai for protectionist measures against Mexican steel, in particular due to the export of conduction pipes from Mexico.

Data from Canacero show that Mexico has a deficit in foreign trade with the United States. Mexican steel exports contribute 3.3 percent of total US consumption and US steel exports account for 14.6 percent of Mexican consumption.

“The real challenge for the American industry is on the other side of the Pacific, not south of the Rio Grande,” Canacero said in a press release.

The chamber recalled that in May 2019, Mexico and the United States signed an agreement that excluded Mexico from the tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminum imposed by this country on Mexican steel, on the grounds of national security, under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.