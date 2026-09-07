Mexico launches AD investigation into steel plate from Japan

Mexico's Ministry of Economy has initiated an antidumping investigation regarding imports of steel plate in sheet originating in Japan.

The investigation follows a petition filed by Grupo Acerero, S.A. de C.V., which alleges the Japanese product entered Mexico under conditions of price discrimination that caused material injury to the domestic industry. Named exporters and producers include JFE Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel Corporation, Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Mitsui & Co. Steel Ltd. and Hanwa Co., Ltd.

The price discrimination analysis period runs from January 1 to December 31, 2025, with an injury analysis period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2025. Interested parties have 23 business days from notification, or five days after the resolution's publication for parties not directly named, to submit legal standing documentation, arguments and evidence.

The product, hot rolled carbon steel plate in sheet form with a thickness of 4.75 mm or more and a width of 600 mm or more, under Harmonized Tarriff codes 7208.51.04 and 7208.52.01.