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US amends final AD results on hot rolled steel from Japan following court decision

Thursday, 03 September 2026 22:30:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the amended final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain hot-rolled steel flat products (hot-rolled steel) from Japan for the period between October 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019.

The DOC is amending the final results to comply with a US Court of International Trade (CIT) decision. On April 8, 2026, the CIT issued its final judgment sustaining the DOC's second remand results, which the DOC determined is not in harmony with its original final results.

Based on the court decision, the weighted-average dumping margin for Nippon Steel Corporation (Nippon Steel) changed from 11.70 percent to 10.12 percent. According to the original final results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 11.70 percent for Nippon Steel.

Tags: Hrc HRS Flats Japan Far East North America Nippon Steel 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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