Mexico initiates sunset review on silicomanganese from India

Mexico's Ministry of Economy has initiated a sunset review regarding the antidumping duty (AD) on imports of ferrosilicomanganese from India, regardless of the country of consignment. The review will determine whether the duty should be maintained or allowed to expire. The measure had been scheduled to expire on October 18, 2026.

The measure under review is a definitive antidumping duty of 40.25 percent, initially imposed on October 18, 2016 and extended once, in 2023, for five years counted from October 19, 2021.

The review was initiated following the request of Compania Minera Autlan. The period of review is between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, and the injury analysis period is between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2026.

The products subject to review fall under codes 7202.30.01 and 9802.00.13. The ministry identified one Indian exporter as a possible interested party, Mortex (India).