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Mexico issues final AD duties on hot rolled steel from China and Vietnam

Monday, 07 September 2026 19:47:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

Mexico's Ministry of Economy has announced the final results of its antidumping investigation on imports of hot rolled flat steel from China and Vietnam, determining that the product entered Mexico under conditions of price discrimination that caused material injury to the domestic industry, and imposing definitive antidumping duties.

The investigation was initiated on March 3, 2025, following a petition filed by Ternium Mexico, S.A. de C.V. and supported by ArcelorMittal Mexico and Grupo Acerero. The price discrimination analysis covered the period between September 1, 2023 and August 31, 2024, with an injury analysis period running from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2024. A preliminary determination, with provisional duties, was published in Mexico's Official Gazette on March 23, 2026.

The definitive antidumping duty is set at $0.3087 per kilogram for Shanghai Meishan Iron & Steel and $0.3050 per kilogram for Wuhan Iron & Steel, with all other Chinese exporters also subject to $0.3087 per kilogram. For Vietnam, the duty is $0.2855 per kilogram for Hoa Phat Dung Quat and $0.2719 per kilogram for Formosa Ha Tinh, with all other Vietnamese exporters subject to $0.2855 per kilogram. The preliminary duties published in March 2026 were $0.2304 per kilogram for Shanghai Meishan, $0.2160 per kilogram for Wuhan, $0.1960 per kilogram for Hoa Phat Dung Quat and $0.1969 per kilogram for Formosa Ha Tinh.

The product covers flat-rolled steel of carbon or alloy steel, hot-rolled, pickled or unpickled, uncoated, in thicknesses from under 3 mm up to 25.4 mm, of any width, presented in coils, sheets, strips, bands or unrolled plate form. The products fall under tariff codes 7208.10.03, 7208.25.02, 7208.26.01, 7208.27.01, 7208.36.01, 7208.37.01, 7208.38.01, 7208.39.01, 7208.40.02, 7208.51.04, 7208.52.01, 7208.53.01, 7208.54.01, 7208.90.99, 7211.13.01, 7211.14.91, 7211.19.99, 7225.30.91, 7225.40.91 and 7226.91.07.

Tags: HRS Flats China Vietnam Mexico North America Quotas & Duties ArcelorMittal Hoa Phat Group Ternium México 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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