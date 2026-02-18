Mexico initiates AD/CVD investigation on cold rolled flat steel imports

The Mexican government has initiated an antidumping duty investigation on cold rolled flat steel imports from the United States, Malaysia and China, as well as a countervailing duty (CVD) order on imports from the United States, according to the official Mexican gazette.

The investigations were commenced on the application of local steel producer Ternium Mexico. The review period is set from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, and the analysis period is set from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2025.

The steel product is imported through tariff items 7209.15.04, 7209.16.01, 7209.17.01, 7209.18.01, 7209.25.01, 7209.26.01, 7209.27.01, 7209.28.01, 7209.90.99, 7211.23.03, 7211.29.99, 7211.90.99, 7225.50.91, and 7226.92.06 of the General Import and Export Taxes Law (TIGIE). The temporary antidumping duty for the product has stood at 25 percent since 2024.