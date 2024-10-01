 |  Login 
Mexico warns about expiry of 10 countervailing duties on steel products

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 10:01:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican government, through the Ministry of Economy, published a notice for national producers about the upcoming expiration of countervailing duties on imports of 15 products, of which 10 are directly related to steel and one more for indirect imports of steel through bicycles.

The upcoming expirations are against imports from 21 countries, including seven from China, three from Ukraine, three from the United States and two from Russia. The rest are from Germany, France, Brazil, Taiwan, Japan and Romania.

The government reported that those interested in maintaining the countervailing duties must request a review investigation no later than 25 business days before the expiry date.

The products that will see expiration of measures include hot-rolled sheet from Russia and Ukraine, stainless steel sinks from China, welded carbon steel pipes from the United States, cold-rolled sheet from China, rebar from Brazil, wire rod from Ukraine, carbon steel plate in sheet from Romania, Russia and Ukraine, stainless steel flats from China and Taiwan, seamless steel pipe from Japan, and hot-rolled steel coils from Germany, China and France.


Tags: Flats Tubular Longs Mexico North America Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

