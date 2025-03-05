 |  Login 
Mexico launches AD investigation on HRC from China and Vietnam

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 15:35:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Mexican Ministry of Economy has announced that it has launched an antidumping (AD) investigation into hot rolled coil (HRC) imports originating in China and Venezuela, regardless of the country of origin.

Accordingly, the investigation was initiated following the complaint filed by domestic producer Ternium México S.A. on November 19, 2024, alleging that Chinese steelmakers Baosteel Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. and China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd., and Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat Group have sold the products in question below their normal value and have caused injury to the domestic market.

The investigation will cover the period between September 1, 2023, and August 31, 2024. In order to assess the injury, the ministry will also examine the period between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2024.

The products subject to antidumping investigation currently fall under the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE) codes 7208.10.03, 7208.25.02, 7208.26.01, 7208.27.01, 7208.36.01, 7208.37.01, 7208.38.01, 7208.39.01, 7208.40.02, 7208.51.04, 7208.52.01, 7208.53.01, 7208.54.01, 7208.90.99, 7211.13.01, 7211.14.91, 7211.19.99, 7225.30.91, 7225.40.91, and 7226.91.07.


