 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues preliminary CVD results on CORE from four countries

Tuesday, 11 February 2025 10:32:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the countervailing duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and Vietnam.

For the review period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, the DOC has preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies are being provided to producers and exporters of the given products from these four countries. 

The DOC preliminarily determined estimated countervailable subsidy rates at the range between 0-1.56 percent for Mexico, 0.33-1.72 percent for Brazil, 1.21-41.40 percent for Canada and 0-140.05 percent for Vietnam.

If the final determination is affirmative from the DOC, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will determine 120 days after the date of this preliminary determination or 45 days after the final determination whether imports of CORE from Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and Vietnam are materially injuring, or threaten material injury to the US industry.


Tags: Flats Brazil Mexico US Canada Vietnam North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s Formosa cuts HRC offers for local buyers as mood still weak for imports and exports

11 Feb | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices stable from mills, tradable prices fall amid futures declines

11 Feb | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC export activity mute, offers relatively stable

11 Feb | Flats and Slab

Baosteel raises local HRC prices by $14/mt for March

11 Feb | Flats and Slab

Nucor weekly Consumer Spot Price (CSP) continues higher for third week following 11 weeks of stability

10 Feb | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s local and import HRC prices soften due to China’s influence

10 Feb | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices firm up slightly as mills hike base prices

10 Feb | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices mainly stable amid slow demand recovery

10 Feb | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable

10 Feb | Flats and Slab

Malaysia launches AD probe on HDG from three countries

10 Feb | Steel News