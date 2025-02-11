US issues preliminary CVD results on CORE from four countries

The U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the countervailing duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and Vietnam.

For the review period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023, the DOC has preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies are being provided to producers and exporters of the given products from these four countries.

The DOC preliminarily determined estimated countervailable subsidy rates at the range between 0-1.56 percent for Mexico, 0.33-1.72 percent for Brazil, 1.21-41.40 percent for Canada and 0-140.05 percent for Vietnam.

If the final determination is affirmative from the DOC, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will determine 120 days after the date of this preliminary determination or 45 days after the final determination whether imports of CORE from Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and Vietnam are materially injuring, or threaten material injury to the US industry.