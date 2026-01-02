Korea unveils technology to cut steel heat-treatment emissions by over 98 percent

According to the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER), the institute has developed an electrified heat treatment technology that replaces fossil fuels with electricity in the annealing process used in galvanized steel-strip production for the automotive and household appliance sectors.

Furnace design preserves productivity and quality

According to KIER, the core of the new technology lies in its furnace design. The research team retained the refractory structure and steel-strip conveying mechanism of conventional annealing furnaces, while installing electric heating elements on both the upper and lower sections of the furnace. The institute stated that precise control of the distance between the heating elements and the steel strip enables rapid and uniform heating through high-temperature radiant heat, while minimizing heat loss to furnace walls.

When applied to steel strips with a thickness of 0.49 mm annealed at 750°C, KIER reported that color, microstructure, and mechanical properties were equivalent to those achieved using combustion-based furnaces, while emissions were reduced by more than 98 percent.

Lower capex and compatibility with renewable power

KIER added that electric annealing furnaces eliminate the need for fuel and air supply systems, burners, and exhaust systems, reducing capital investment requirements and installation footprint by approximately 40 percent. According to the institute, when powered by renewable electricity such as wind or solar energy, the system can enable a fully carbon-free heat-treatment process, supporting compliance with global environmental regulations, including CBAM.

Future commercialization plans

Commenting on the project, Dr. Hookyung Lee, principal researcher at KIER, stated that this is the first demonstration globally showing that carbon-free heating can be achieved by simply replacing burners with electric heating elements.

According to Dr. Lee, KIER plans to further develop the technology into an AI-based design and operation system that automatically recommends optimal heating-element configurations based on steel-strip width, thickness, and conveying speed. He added that the ultimate goal is to link the technology to commercial-scale demonstrations with domestic steel producers and overseas markets.