﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Latest Steel News

Mexico extends duties on Chinese imports of galvanized welded wire mesh

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has extended anti-dumping (AD) duties over the imports of Chinese galvanized welded wire mesh ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.