Mexico extends CVD on carbon steel welded pipe from US

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 12:02:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Mexico’s official gazette, Diario Oficial Federal (DOF), has announced that the country will extend the existing countervailing duties (CVD) on carbon steel welded pipe from the US for a further five-year period as of May 28, 2020.

The countervailing review was launched upon the complaint by Tubacero made on March 27, 2020, and covered the period between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

The existing countervailing duties are at 4.04 percent for Berg Europipe Holding Corporation and 25.43 percent for other US exporters.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.11.01 and 7305.12.01 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: quotas & duties  pipe  North America  tubular  Mexico  |  similar articles »


