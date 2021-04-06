Mexico starts sunset review on steel pipe imports from the US, Spain and India

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 18:56:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, said this week it commenced an antidumping (AD) sunset review over the imports of both seamless and welded carbon steel pipes, both longitudinal and helical, from the US, Spain and India.

The sunset review follows a request on March 4 this year by domestic producer Tubacero. SE said the products subject to the sunset review fall under HS codes 7305.11.02, 7305.12.02 and 7305.19.99.

The Mexican government said the period of review goes from January 1 to December 31, 2020, while the period of analysis starts on January 1, 2016, and ends on December 31, 2020.

Currently, imports of the products from the three countries are subject to AD duties ranging from $62.22/mt for Spanish producers, including Siderúrgica de Tubo Soldado, up to $575.01/mt for all US companies, which also includes Stupp.