Mexico initiates sunset review on Japanese seamless pipes

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 20:17:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, said it has commenced a sunset review on imports of seamless pipe from Japan, following a request from Tubos de Acero Mexico, Tamsa, on September 23.

Currently, the imports of the product from Japan are subject to an antidumping (AD) duty of 99.9 percent. SE said the probe covers standard pipe, line pipe, as well as pressure pipe products.

The period of review spans from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, while the analysis period starts on July 1, 2015, and ends on June 30, 2020.

SE said the products under investigation fall under the HS codes 304.11.01, 7304.11.02, 7304.11.03, 7304.11.99, 7304.19.01, 7304.19.02, 7304.19.03, 7304.19.91, 7304.19.99, 7304.39.10, 7304.39.11, 7304.39.12, 7304.39.13, 7304.39.14, 7304.39.15, 7304.39.91, 7304.39.92, 7304.39.99, 7304.59.11, 7304.59.12, 7304.59.13, 7304.59.14, 7304.59.15, 7304.59.16, 7304.59.91, 7304.59.92 and 7304.59.99.


