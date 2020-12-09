Mexico eliminates AD duties on imports of carbon pipes from the UK

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 21:53:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has concluded a sunset review while also eliminating anti-dumping (AD) duties over the imports of carbon longitudinal straight seam welded steel pipes from the UK.

The imports of the product had been subject to a 5.91 percent definite AD duty and fell under HS code 7305.11.01.

SE said there wasn’t enough evidence to support the thesis that eliminating the AD duties would harm the Mexican carbon pipe industry. Tubacero, a Mexican domestic pipe producer, requested the sunset review in November 2019.