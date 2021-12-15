Mexico renews duties on Japanese seamless pipe for another five years

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 01:35:32 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, renewed existing anti-dumping (AD) duties on the imports of Japanese seamless pipes for another five years, SE said this week. Imports of the product will continue to be subject to a 99.9 percent AD duty.

The products subject to the duties fall under the HS codes 7304.19.01, 7304.19.02, 7304.19.03, 7304.19.99, 7304.39.10, 7304.39.11, 7304.39.12, 7304.39.13, 7304.39.14, 7304.39.15, 7304.39.91, 7304.39.92, 7304.39.99 and 7304.59.99.

SE said the duties are due retroactively from November 11, 2020, for a five-year period. SE said the AD duties cover standard pipe, line pipe, as well as pressure pipe products.