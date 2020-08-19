Mexico renews duties on steel pipe imports from China

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 00:28:29 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, said on Wednesday it has extended for a further five-year period existing anti-dumping (AD) duties over the imports of Chinese piping fittings of wrought carbon steel, following a request from domestic producer Tubos de Acero de México, S.A. (TAMSA).

SE said it renewed the duties after a sunset review. Imports of certain pipes from China, also known as wrought buttwelding fittings, will continue paying AD duties, which range from $1.05 to $2.07 per kilogram (kg) or $1,005-$2,007/mt.

TAMSA argued that Chinese exporters didn’t sell the product under fair market rules; Chinese exporters allegedly sold a product that is 37.3 percent cheaper, at an average price of USD 994.45/mt, when compared to USD 1,585.18/mt from other southeast Asian companies, excluding China.

SE said the product falls under the HS code 7307.93.01, and the five-year AD extension will be counted effectively from August 5, 2019.