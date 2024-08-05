Mexico begins fifth sunset review of AD on seamless steel pipe fittings from China

At the request of one of the arms in Mexico of Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris, the Mexican government began the fifth sunset review for antidumping measures on steel welding connections from China, the Ministry of Economy reported in the official government gazette (DOF).

Th review covers the period from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 and the analysis period is from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2024. The product is imported under the tariff code 7307.93.01 of the Law of General Import and Export Taxes (TIGIE).

They are connections with outside diameters from ½ to 16 inches. It includes elbows, tees, reducers and caps. They are also known as steel welding accessories.

Mexico applied the antidumping duty for the first time to connections from China in August 2004 with a definitive countervailing duty of 81.04 percent on the customs value of the merchandise. In the first sunset review, in November 2006, the Mexican government modified the compensatory duty to $2.07 per kilogram ($2,070/mt).

In the second sunset review, in February 2011, the Mexican government decreased 49.3 percent to the equivalent of $1,050/mt. In the third review in July 2015 and in the fourth review in August 2020, it remained unchanged at $1,050/mt. In that period, the compensatory fee depreciated 42.0 percent; to maintain the penalty in real terms it should be updated to $1,491/mt, the latter according to a calculation made by SteelOrbis.

The sunset review request was made last month by Tubos de Acero de México (TAMSA). The first statement in 2004 was at the request of Empresas Riga, a company owned by Tenaris.