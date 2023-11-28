Mexican wire consumption grows 5.2 percent in September

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 01:34:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

For the second consecutive month, the apparent consumption of steel wire in Mexico broke the negative trend of at least seven months (January-July), increasing 5.2 percent in September, year-over-year, to 163,000 metric tons (mt), according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Regarding wire production, in September it broke the negative streak of at least the first eight months of the year. The increase was 3.7 percent, year-over-year, to 167,000 mt.

In exports, the volume decreased 5.9 percent to 16,000 mt. In Canacero's list of the 10 most imported finished steel products, there are no records of wire.

In the accumulated January-September, wire consumption in Mexico decreased 12.9 percent, year-over-year, to 1.46 million mt and production decreased 14.2 percent to 1.53 million mt. Exports decreased 10.9 percent to 180,000 mt.

According to industry data, the wire producers in Mexico are ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Ternium and Tyasa.