Mexican steel producer prices down 1.8 percent in August

Monday, 16 September 2024 10:06:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Mexican steel producer prices fell 1.8 percent year-over-year in August. The most notable drop was the price of rebar, which fell 9.0 percent in the same period. In both cases, this is the 23rd consecutive month of annual decline, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In August, the Producer Price Index (PPI) excluding oil and with services increased 5.0 percent year-over-year. Prices with oil and with services increased 4.9 percent. Annual general inflation (Consumer Price Index) was 5.0 percent in the same month.

Of the three products that make up the "steel complexes", the most pronounced reduction was in the price of rebar, which fell 9.0 percent. "Steel plate" (without breakdown by type of plate) decreased by 1.2 percent and primary slabs by 0.6 percent.

The price of steel plate stood out with an annual increase of 2.7 percent. This broke the negative trend of the last 14 months (since July 2023).

Beyond the concept of steel complexes, other annual price reductions were steel profiles with 13.4 percent, wire rod 10.4 percent, galvanized sheet 6.3 percent, wire 4.9 percent, manufacturing of metal structures 4.2 percent, the price of steel bars decreased 4.1 percent and hand tools (without motor) 26.0 percent.

In contrast, sheet metal cutting and bending increased 4.0 percent, iron and steel tubes and poles increased 4.3 percent, enameled metal parts 5.3 percent and mining of metallic minerals increased 5.4 percent.
 


