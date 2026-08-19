Mexican heavy vehicle production up 51.8 percent in July

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Mexico produced 14,675 heavy vehicles in July this year, up 51.79 percent from the 9,668 units produced in July 2025. In the first seven months of 2026, heavy vehicle production totaled 85,551 units, down 6.12 percent from the 91,124 units produced in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicles accounted for 97.5 percent of output in the January to July period at 83,441 units, while the remaining 2,110 units, or 2.5 percent, were passenger buses. Freightliner was the largest producer in July with 8,984 units, followed by International with 4,151 units and Kenworth with 921 units. For the seven month period, Freightliner produced 53,364 units, up 0.4 percent year on year, while International produced 22,414 units, down 8.1 percent, and Kenworth produced 6,218 units, down 35.1 percent.

Mexico exported 13,117 heavy vehicles in July, up 66.73 percent from the 7,867 units exported in the same month of 2025. Exports in the first seven months of the year totaled 71,377 units, down 6.10 percent year on year. The US was the main destination with 92.4 percent of the total at 65,983 units, followed by Canada with 3,317 units and Colombia with 1,332 units. Freightliner exported 9,062 units in July, followed by International with 3,767 units, and Kenworth with 288 units.

In the domestic market, retail sales of heavy vehicles totaled 3,043 units in July, down 9.89 percent year on year, while wholesale sales rose 19.08 percent to 2,590 units. In the January to July period, retail sales fell 20.12 percent to 19,115 units, while wholesale sales increased 5.14 percent to 17,566 units.