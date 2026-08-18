US HRC exports up 30.2 percent in June 2026 from May

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 61,372 mt in June this year, up 30.2 percent from May and up 17.3 percent from June 2025. By value, HRC exports totaled $71.7 million in June, compared to $53.9 million in the previous month and $57.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in June with 45,133 mt, compared to 32,648 mt in May and 37,938 mt in June 2025. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 15,841 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in June.