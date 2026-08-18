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US HDG exports down 0.4 percent in June 2026 from May

Tuesday, 18 August 2026 00:23:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dip galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 110,462 mt in June this year, down 0.4 percent month on month and up 4.6 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $166.2 million in June 2026, compared to $162.9 million in the previous month and $153.7 million the same month in 2025.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in June with 70,996 mt, compared to 70,161 mt in May and 61,398 mt in June 2025. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 39,012 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in June.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Flats Canada US Mexico North America 

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