US CRC exports up 13.5 percent in June 2026 from May

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 76,098 mt in June this year, up 13.5 percent month on month and up 24.3 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $107.5 million in June, compared to $89.6 million in the previous month and $82.8 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in June with 64,229 mt, compared to 53,758 mt in May and 45,767 mt in June 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 11,637 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in June.