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US issues final AD results on light-walled pipe from Mexico

Thursday, 20 August 2026 14:39:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on light-walled rectangular pipe and tube (LWRPT) from Mexico for the period between August 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024.

The DOC determined that Perfiles LM, S.A. de C.V. (Perfiles) and Regiomontana de Perfiles y Tubos S. de R.L. de C.V. (Regiopytsa) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 10.23 percent for Perfiles and 6.36 percent for Regiopytsa.

The review-specific rate for the three companies not selected for individual examination, Aceros Cuatro Caminos S.A. de C.V./Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V., Maquilacero S.A. de C.V./Tecnicas de Fluidos S.A. de C.V., and Ternium Mexico S.A. de C.V., is 8.16 percent.

The all-others rate is 3.76 percent.

Tags: Tubular US Mexico North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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