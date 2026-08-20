US issues final AD results on light-walled pipe from Mexico

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on light-walled rectangular pipe and tube (LWRPT) from Mexico for the period between August 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024.

The DOC determined that Perfiles LM, S.A. de C.V. (Perfiles) and Regiomontana de Perfiles y Tubos S. de R.L. de C.V. (Regiopytsa) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 10.23 percent for Perfiles and 6.36 percent for Regiopytsa.

The review-specific rate for the three companies not selected for individual examination, Aceros Cuatro Caminos S.A. de C.V./Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V., Maquilacero S.A. de C.V./Tecnicas de Fluidos S.A. de C.V., and Ternium Mexico S.A. de C.V., is 8.16 percent.

The all-others rate is 3.76 percent.