TYASA starts operations at new SBQ plant in Mexico

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that Mexican steelmaker TYASA has successfully commissioned its new 350,000 mt per year special bar quality (SBQ) plant in Ixtaczoquitlán, Orizaba.

Fully supplied by Danieli, the complex includes a hot rolling mill equipped with a four-pass, four-roll Draw Sizing Danieli sizing block, as well as straightening and peeling lines and a water treatment plant. A drawing line and a heat treatment line are also nearing completion.

Following the start of cold commissioning in April 2026, TYASA rolled the plant's first hot billet on May 25 and processed its first bar through the sizing block on July 6.

The plant has now entered performance testing, covering production capacity, energy efficiency, operational continuity and metallurgical quality. According to Danieli, the investment will expand TYASA's SBQ capabilities and strengthen its position in the market.