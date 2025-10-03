DeAcero starts construction of new scrap recycling plant in Ciudad Juárez

Mexican steelmaker DeAcero has officially laid the first stone for its new steel recycling plant in Ciudad Juárez, marking a significant expansion of its scrap processing network. With a total investment of MXN 250 million ($13.59 million), the new facility will process around 10,000 tons of scrap metal per month.

The project is expected to generate approximately 1,540 direct and indirect jobs, stimulating economic activity in northern Mexico and strengthening local industrial supply chains.

State-of-the-art shredder for scrap processing

The Ciudad Juárez facility will feature modern shredding technology, allowing DeAcero to process scrap more efficiently for use in the production of rebar and wire rod, two essential inputs for Mexico’s booming construction industry.

This upgrade is part of DeAcero’s broader strategy to expand domestic recycling capacity and support the country’s shift toward a more resource-efficient and circular economy.

Reinforcing DeAcero’s leadership in circular steel

DeAcero already operates recycling yards in Mexicali, Mérida, Tlalnepantla, Guadalajara, Tultitlán, San Antonio and Corpus Christi (US). Collectively, the company recycles 3.8 million tons of steel annually.

Its electric arc furnace (EAF) production model generates just 0.36 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of steel, roughly five times lower than the global average, positioning DeAcero as a North American leader in low-emission steel production.