 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > DeAcero...

DeAcero starts construction of new scrap recycling plant in Ciudad Juárez

Friday, 03 October 2025 15:25:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Mexican steelmaker DeAcero has officially laid the first stone for its new steel recycling plant in Ciudad Juárez, marking a significant expansion of its scrap processing network. With a total investment of MXN 250 million ($13.59 million), the new facility will process around 10,000 tons of scrap metal per month.

The project is expected to generate approximately 1,540 direct and indirect jobs, stimulating economic activity in northern Mexico and strengthening local industrial supply chains.

State-of-the-art shredder for scrap processing

The Ciudad Juárez facility will feature modern shredding technology, allowing DeAcero to process scrap more efficiently for use in the production of rebar and wire rod, two essential inputs for Mexico’s booming construction industry.

This upgrade is part of DeAcero’s broader strategy to expand domestic recycling capacity and support the country’s shift toward a more resource-efficient and circular economy.

Reinforcing DeAcero’s leadership in circular steel

DeAcero already operates recycling yards in Mexicali, Mérida, Tlalnepantla, Guadalajara, Tultitlán, San Antonio and Corpus Christi (US). Collectively, the company recycles 3.8 million tons of steel annually.

Its electric arc furnace (EAF) production model generates just 0.36 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of steel, roughly five times lower than the global average, positioning DeAcero as a North American leader in low-emission steel production.


Tags: Wire Rod Rebar Longs Mexico North America Steelmaking Investments Decarbonization DeAcero 

Similar articles

Local European longs prices decline, import prices up slightly, diverging outlooks for Q4

03 Oct | Longs and Billet

US import rebar and wire rod prices steady as domestic mills trim sales

02 Oct | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs prices fall amid uncertainty and low demand, interest in Turkish material persists

02 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish mills test higher longs export offers amid slightly positive scrap segment

01 Oct | Longs and Billet

Saudi Arabia's Hadeed cuts rebar prices for October, keeps wire rod stable

01 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices soften amid completion of restocking

29 Sep | Longs and Billet

US import long steel prices still flat with low demand even as September imports plunge

25 Sep | Longs and Billet

Mexican long steel prices continue down as local demand dips

25 Sep | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod flat again for eighth week as demand flags

25 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local Romanian longs prices stable amid slow demand, import quota concerns

25 Sep | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod
Diameter:  6 - 16 mm
TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 28 mm
EN 10016-2 AISI1006/1008/1010/1012/1015/1017
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 50 mm
TSE/708-B420C-S420-B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer