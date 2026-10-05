Mexican heavy vehicle production up 100.2 percent in August

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Mexico produced 16,389 heavy vehicles in August this year, up 100.18 percent from the 8,187 units produced in August 2025. In the first eight months of 2026, heavy vehicle production totaled 101,940 units, up 2.65 percent from the 99,311 units produced in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicles accounted for 97.6 percent of output in the January to August period at 99,526 units, while the remaining 2,414 units, or 2.4 percent, were passenger buses. Freightliner was the largest producer in August with 10,240 units, followed by International with 4,525 units and Kenworth with 1,087 units. For the eight month period, Freightliner produced 63,604 units, up 10.5 percent year on year, while International produced 26,939 units, up 1.1 percent, and Kenworth produced 7,305 units, down 31.0 percent.

Mexico exported 14,310 heavy vehicles in August, up 116.65 percent from the 6,605 units exported in the same month of 2025. Exports in the first eight months of the year totaled 85,687 units, up 3.71 percent year on year. The US was the main destination with 92.5 percent of the total at 79,261 units, followed by Canada with 3,809 units and Colombia with 1,697 units. Freightliner exported 10,073 units in August, followed by International with 3,877 units, and Kenworth with 358 units.

In the domestic market, retail sales of heavy vehicles totaled 3,194 units in August, down 4.83 percent year on year, while wholesale sales rose 19.05 percent to 3,025 units. In the January to August period, retail sales fell 18.24 percent to 22,309 units, while wholesale sales increased 6.97 percent to 20,591 units.