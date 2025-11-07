Net profit declines sharply at Simec

Mexican longs producer, Simec, posted a net profit of MXN 459 million ($24.7 million) for Q3 2025, against a net profit of MXN 3.152 billion achieved in Q3 2024.

On a comparative basis, net sales declined by 12 percent to MXN 7.485 billion, production costs declined by 10 percent to MXN 5.726 billion, the gross profit declined by 18 percent to MXN 1.759 billion, and the operational profit declined by 24 percent to MXN 1.159 billion.



Net sales in the Mexican domestic market declined by 11 percent to MXN 4.307 billion, while sales in other countries declined by 14 percent to MXN 3.178 billion.



In volume, sales declined by 4 percent to 490,000 mt.



According to the company, in addition to the lower operational performance, the net loss in Q3 2025 reflects the impact of exchange rate variations: in Q3 2024, it was positive at MXN 1.769 billion, while in Q3 2025, it was negative at MXN 718 million.



Simec produces long products in Mexico , the US and Brazil.

