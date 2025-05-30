Mexican auto production, exports, and sales decline in April

According to AMIA, Mexico’s association of the auto industry, Mexico produced 326,069 units in April 2025, which is a 9.1 percent decrease compared to April 2024. Exports also declined by 10.9 percent to 256,953 units, and domestic sales fell by 4.6 percent to 108,298 units during the same period.

When comparing the first four months of 2025 with the same period in 2024, production increased by 0.9 percent to 1,299,554 units, exports decreased by 7.3 percent to 1,032,819 units, and domestic sales rose by 1.4 percent to 473,323 units.

The model of the auto industry in Mexico focuses on exports, with domestic sales representing a smaller portion compared to exports, primarily directed to the US market. This model faces challenges from US authorities attempting to repatriate the subsidiaries of US companies established in Mexico. The block by the US court of international trade of higher import tariffs imposed by the US administration is anticipated to have a positive impact on the Mexican auto industry.